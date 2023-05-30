Aparna Nayr's New Song With Badshah From Bloody Daddy Leaves Viewers Spellbound

New Delhi: In the realm of Indian cinema, new talents constantly emerge, captivating audiences with their immense potential and captivating performances. Aparna Nayr, a rising actress, has recently made a remarkable entry into the film industry with her debut film 'Bloody Daddy'. The icing on the cake for this budding star is her collaboration with the sensational rapper Badshah from her debut film 'Bloody Daddy', which has taken the internet by storm.

The song, featuring Aparna's graceful dance moves and Badshah's signature rap style, has struck a chord with fans across the globe. The catchy beats, magnetic presence, make this collaboration an instant hit, further solidifying her status as a rising star. As soon as the song was released, the internet exploded with praise for this new song.

Have a look at the song now,

In the video we couldn't take our eyes off from Aparna as the actress is seen donning a bridal lehnga and is seen matching over the vibe of Badhshah and grooving with him.

'Bloody Daddy' has already generated significant buzz in the film industry because of its compelling storyline and star-studded cast. Directed by a renowned filmmaker 'Ali Abbas Zafar' the movie revolves around a gripping tale of crime, family dynamics, and redemption. Bloody Daddy has a stellar cast including the likes of Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, and Ankur Bhatia.

However, her recent social media post has raised eyebrows and triggered curiosity among her fanbase. In the video, Aparna playfully captures her vanity van, showcasing the prominently displayed word "DULHAN" in elegant calligraphy. The short clip left fans wondering about the possible connection between the word and her upcoming debut film, 'Bloody Daddy'. This has sparked speculation among her followers, leading to questions about whether she is getting married in her debut film, 'Bloody Daddy'.

The song and the hook step is definitely going to be on the loop and we can't wait to see what is actually Aparna's strong connection in the film with Shahid Kapoor and other, for that just stay tuned to Jio cinemas on 9th June 2023