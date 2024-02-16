New Delhi: Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja recently starred in a video song titled ‘Hor Koi Nai’. The melodious spell was recently released and is already creating waves on the internet. The duo created this magic on Valentine’s Day and perfectly treated the audience with this love song. The actor took to his social media handle to drop the love anthem, which is already a chartbuster in the making and is winning hearts.

Sharing the same, Aparshakti’s caption read, “An apt day to release our first song together #HarKoiNa OUT NOW – the perfect soundtrack for love this valentines”

As soon as the song was released, fans flocked to his comment section and were all hearts for the duo’s adorable chemistry and the song striking a chord with the audience’s hearts! This melodious track marks the first team-up between him and his wife Aakriti Ahuja, with the song written and composed by Mansimran Sandhu.

Speaking of the song releasing on Valentine’s Day, Aparshakti said, “I thought let’s do something special for valentines. For the first time we have done a song together, was tough to convince Aakriti, keeping in mind her work commitment and mommy duties. I convinced her by saying that it’s important to take time off as a couple as well. The video was majorly shot in Australia. By the way the first few lines of the song say that I keep calling her and she doesn’t pick up my phone calls goes absolutely right for Aakriti in real life too, thanking lyricist and music director Mansimran Sandhu for the most organic writing and composition.”