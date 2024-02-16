trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721960
NewsEntertainmentMovies
APARSHAKTI KHURANA

Aparshakti Khurrana And Wife Aakriti Ahuja's Track 'Har Koi Nai' Will Make You Fall In Love

The duo created this magic on Valentine’s Day and perfectly treated the audience with this love song. The actor took to his social media handle to drop the love anthem, which is already a chartbuster in the making and is winning hearts. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aparshakti Khurrana And Wife Aakriti Ahuja's Track 'Har Koi Nai' Will Make You Fall In Love Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja recently starred in a video song titled ‘Hor Koi Nai’. The melodious spell was recently released and is already creating waves on the internet. The duo created this magic on Valentine’s Day and perfectly treated the audience with this love song. The actor took to his social media handle to drop the love anthem, which is already a chartbuster in the making and is winning hearts. 

Sharing the same, Aparshakti’s caption read, “An apt day to release our first song together #HarKoiNa OUT NOW – the perfect soundtrack for love this valentines”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

As soon as the song was released, fans flocked to his comment section and were all hearts for the duo’s adorable chemistry and the song striking a chord with the audience’s hearts! This melodious track marks the first team-up between him and his wife Aakriti Ahuja, with the song written and composed by Mansimran Sandhu.

Speaking of the song releasing on Valentine’s Day, Aparshakti said, “I thought let’s do something special for valentines. For the first time we have done a song together, was tough to convince Aakriti, keeping in mind her work commitment and mommy duties. I convinced her by saying that it’s important to take time off as a couple as well. The video was majorly shot in Australia. By the way the first few lines of the song say that I keep calling her and she doesn’t pick up my phone calls goes absolutely right for Aakriti in real life too, thanking lyricist and music director Mansimran Sandhu for the most organic writing and composition.” 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir