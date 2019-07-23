Arijit Singh croons for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

Mumbai: Singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to a song titled "Heeriye" in singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya`s upcoming film "Happy Hardy and Heer".

Penned by Vishal Mishra, "Heeriye" was launched on the occassion of Himesh's birthday on Tuesday.

On his collaboration with Arijit, the "Tera suroor" hitmaker said: "Having worked with Arijit in the past, I was very keen on waiting for the right opportunity to work with him again. While composing `Heeriye` I had a vivid picture in my mind of how the song would sound in his voice.

"He is a powerhouse of talent and has done complete justice to the song. I can`t wait for the audience to hear the track, and I hope it resonates with people just the way it did with me."

Arijit and Himesh had previously worked together on songs like "Baaton ko teri" and "Tera fitoor".

"Heeriye" was shot in Scotland. The track`s video features Himesh and actress Sonia Mann.