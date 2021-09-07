हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's horror-comedy Bhoot Police new release date out

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' have preponed the film's release date. The film is now set to release on September 10, 2021, a week earlier than the previous release date.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a poster of the film with the updated release date.Along with the poster, he wrote the caption, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned!"

Jacqueline also shared the update on her Instagram handle.

The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10.

