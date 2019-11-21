Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt look impressive in new 'Panipat' poster

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. The makers have unveiled a new poster of the movie and it looks fierce. Arjun Kapoor plays the lead along with Kriti Sanon.

Sanjay shared the brand new poster on Instagram. “Sadashiv Rao Bhau vs Ahmad Shah Abdali. Witness the epic battle on 6th December, #Panipat,” read his caption.

The trailer was unveiled a few days back and it showcases the valour and pride of a Maratha warrior fighting for his countrymen against an enemy. In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively.

Dutt looks powerful and fierce as Abdali and his villainous part overpowers other lead characters. The dialogues are heavy-duty and the costumes look in sync with the setting.

'Panipat' will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.