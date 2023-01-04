Arjun Kapoor teases fans with a twisted version of ‘Dhan Te Nan’ in ‘Kuttey’- Watch

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film of Vishal Bhardwaj & Luv Ranjan’s ‘Kuttey’ is gearing up for a January release and has been making headlines for every drop of its beat. After revealing the ruff and rusty looks of all the actors with its trailer, the makers are gearing up for a song launch of ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ on January 5. A very catchy tune, that will stick with you all along.

Taking to social media, Luv Ranjan shared a post announcing the release of the song, soon. He wrote “Ye new year hoga #PhirDhanTeNan taiyaar hojao! Song coming out soon, stay tuned! #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January.”

See the tweet shared by Luv Ranjan

Before this, the makers received an amazing response from the audience post the release of Kuttey's trailer. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, starring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu, the film is slated to hit the theatres soon.

Meanwhile, Aasmaan Bhardwaj makes his directorial debut with the film. 'Kuttey,' which is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj. ‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film is all set to release on 13th January 2023.