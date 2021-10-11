हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor to star in 'nerve-racking' thriller 'The Lady Killer'

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming thriller 'The Lady Killer. He says the film has thrill, romance, emotions and suspense.

Arjun Kapoor to star in &#039;nerve-racking&#039; thriller &#039;The Lady Killer&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming thriller 'The Lady Killer. He says the film has thrill, romance, emotions and suspense.

Arjun shared an intriguing poster on Instagram on Monday. On the poster, it is written "mistrust makes a snake bite its on tail…" with a picture of the actor.

 

"Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story and my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me.Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar," Arjun wrote as the caption.

The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R. Singh and Krishnan Kumar.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun Kapoorupcoming thriller filmThe Lady Killerfirst lookFirst poster
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal intrigues fans with another jaw-dropping look from 'Sardar Udham'!

Must Watch

PT11M12S

PM Modi launches Indian Space Association