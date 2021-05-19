हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sardar Ka Grandson

Arjun Kapoor watches ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ with his grandmother who calls the film ‘khoobsurat’

Arjun Kapoor latest film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ which is available on Netflix, is approved by his grandmother as a ‘khoobsurat’ film.

Arjun Kapoor watches ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ with his grandmother who calls the film ‘khoobsurat’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor latest film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ which is available on Netflix, is approved by his grandmother as a ‘khoobsurat’ film.

Arjun, who had earlier dedicated his latest film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his ‘grandmothers’, shared a latest post on his Instagram in which he asked his dadi for her feedback. Arjun’s grandmother seems to be impressed with the film and said she liked it a lot.

Arjun captioned his post as, “Dadi ka grandson #SardarKaGrandson”.

Actor’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, “Meri maa ka grandson,” and Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja commented, “full heart!”.

Check out the post.

Apart from his grandmother, Arjun’s entire family seems to have enjoyed his latest movie. Sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to their Instagram stories to share that they are watching Arjun’s latest.

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Maheep Kapoor along with daughter Shanaya Kapoor, husband Sanjay Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor also enjoyed ‘Sardar Ka Son’.

‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is directed by Kaashvie Nair and is a story of a grandson trying to fulfill the wish of his aged grandmother to visit her ancestral home in Pakistan. The twist in the plot comes when the visa is denied and the grandson has to think of an innovative way to make his matriarch grandmother happy.

Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan are the cast of the film.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sardar Ka GrandsonArjun KapoorArjun Kapoor dadiJanhvi Kapoormaheep kapoorShanaya KapoorNetflixRakul Preet Singh
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor watches Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson, calls it ‘the only family almost as mad as ours’

Must Watch

PT5M21S

How ready is the country against the threat of Black Fungus?