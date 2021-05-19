Arjun Kapoor watches ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ with his grandmother who calls the film ‘khoobsurat’

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor latest film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ which is available on Netflix, is approved by his grandmother as a ‘khoobsurat’ film.

Arjun, who had earlier dedicated his latest film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his ‘grandmothers’, shared a latest post on his Instagram in which he asked his dadi for her feedback. Arjun’s grandmother seems to be impressed with the film and said she liked it a lot.

Arjun captioned his post as, “Dadi ka grandson #SardarKaGrandson”.

Actor’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, “Meri maa ka grandson,” and Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja commented, “full heart!”.

Apart from his grandmother, Arjun’s entire family seems to have enjoyed his latest movie. Sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to their Instagram stories to share that they are watching Arjun’s latest.

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Maheep Kapoor along with daughter Shanaya Kapoor, husband Sanjay Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor also enjoyed ‘Sardar Ka Son’.

‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is directed by Kaashvie Nair and is a story of a grandson trying to fulfill the wish of his aged grandmother to visit her ancestral home in Pakistan. The twist in the plot comes when the visa is denied and the grandson has to think of an innovative way to make his matriarch grandmother happy.

Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan are the cast of the film.