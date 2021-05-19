Janhvi Kapoor watches Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson, calls it ‘the only family almost as mad as ours’

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor’s Netflix family comedy ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ released on Netflix this Tuesday (May 18) and his entire family is already obsessed with the film.

Arjun’s half sister Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a story in which she along with her sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor can be seen watching Sardar Ka Grandson. “Now streaming. The only family almost as mad as ours #SardarKaGrandson,” Janhvi captioned her post.

Sister Anshula Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of her brother’s latest film and called it a ‘heartwarming, wholesome entertainer’ that reminded her of her nani.

“We can all do with some heartwarming, feel good, wholesome entertainment right about now. And this movie hits all those spots,” wrote Anshula.

She further added, “Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too.”

Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame aunt Maheep Kapoor also posted a picture of watching ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ with her entire family and calling her day sorted.



Arjun’s ladylove Malaika Arora also shared a photo of the film’s poster on her Instagram stories.

‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is directed by Kaashvie Nair and is a story of a grandson trying to fulfill the wish of his aged grandmother to visit her ancestral home in Pakistan. The twist in the plot comes when the visa is denied and the grandson has to think of an innovative way to make his matriarch grandmother happy.

Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan are the cast of the film.