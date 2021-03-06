Arpita Khan shares priceless throwback photo with Salman Khan from her pre-wedding ceremony, pic will leave fans in awe

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan recently posted an iconic throwback picture taken during her pre-wedding ceremonies in 2014. In the throwback photo, Arpita appears to be all decked up in her wedding finery, donning a beautiful white embroidered lehenga-sari with orange seams. She appeared to have light make-up on and her hair curled at the ends.

On the other hand, Bollywood superstar Salman is seen showing off his sculpted body as he stands shirtless with a white towel tied around his waist. The siblings are all smiles in the photo and look picture perfect. Arpita captioned the photo and wrote, "Fond Memories @beingsalmankhan #majorthrowback #weddingmadness #brotherlove #gratitude #blessed #thankful". We also spotted another person standing behind the Khan sibling, dressed up in ethnic attire, however, we are not sure if he is the senior-most member of the family - Salim Khan or Sohail or Arbaaz. Nonetheless, we are totally in love with his adorable throwback picture.

Mini Mathur commented on the picture recalling the wedding morning. She wrote, "I remember this morning so well." Najmeddin Al Hadad also commented on the photo, saying that he missed Salman.

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's film 'Bharat', released in 2019. He will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', also starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. An action-thriller film directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Radhe' is a remake of the 2017 South Korean film 'The Outlaws'. It is scheduled for release on Eid 2021.

The actor is set to join the shooting for the franchise film 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, which is expected to be released in 2022.