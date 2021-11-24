हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Atrangi Re trailer out: Sara Ali Khan is confused between Akshay Kumar, Dhanush in this small-town love triangle

The romantic-drama, set in Bihar and Madurai, follows Rinku (Sara), a young woman, who is forcefully married off to Vishnu (Dhanush). However, she witnesses a mix of emotional after she is unable to make a choice between her husband and her lover, Sajad (Akshay).   

Atrangi Re trailer out: Sara Ali Khan is confused between Akshay Kumar, Dhanush in this small-town love triangle
Film still

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' was released on Wednesday (Nov 24). The upcoming musical-romantic drama features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and is scheduled for an OTT release on December 24.

The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

The trailer of 'Atrangi Re' begins with Vishnu (Dhanush) getting kidnapped by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a feisty young girl. The two are wed off forcefully by her family. Soon, they learn that none of them wants the marriage and they decide to part ways once they reach Delhi. She reveals that she is in a relationship with another guy, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she tried eloping 21 times but ended up getting caught everytime by her family. 

However, the problem begins when both Rinku and Vishnu fall for each other and she is unable to decide between the two men in question. Watch the trailer below: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali Khanatrangi reAtrangi Re TrailerAtrangi Re release dateAkshay KumarDhanushsara ali khan photos
Next
Story

Jersey trailer out: Shahid Kapoor steps into shoes of ex-cricketer who reunites with game

Must Watch

PT4M

UP: Congress MLA Aditi Singh, BSP MLA Vandana Singh joins BJP