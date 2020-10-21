हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's next titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed joy at starting shooting for the film in his hometown, Chandigarh.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor&#039;s next titled &#039;Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chandigarh: The much-hyped Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer has a name. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the film directed by Abhishek Kapoor is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann expressed joy at starting shooting for the film in his hometown, Chandigarh.

"Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture of himself posing along with Abhishek and Vaani.

Vaani, too, shared the same image on her Instagram account.

"It's time to fall in love! Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui," she captioned the post.

 

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaVaani KapoorChandigarh Kare AashiquiAbhishek Kapoor
Next
Story

Aamir Khan on DDLJ: 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M13S

LJP president Chirag Paswan releases party manifesto