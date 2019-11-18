Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar Bala continues glorious run at Box Office

close

bala collections

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala has performed exceptionally at the Box Office. The film will soon enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club and become Ayushmann's third film to cross the 100 cr mark, Yami's third and Bhumi's second film.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala has performed exceptionally at the Box Office. The film will soon enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club and become Ayushmann's third film to cross the 100 cr mark, Yami's third and Bhumi's second film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Bala dominates multiplexes... Witnesses turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Should hit ₹cr in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 90.74 cr. #India biz... Will be Ayushmann’s third, Yami’s third and Bhumi’s second cr grosser."

Bala starring Ayushmann, Yami and Bhumi in the lead role got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film revolving around the struggles of a man facing premature balding struck a chord with the audience and Ayushmann's perfect portrayal of his character made it super relatable.

Apart from Bhumi, Ayushmanna and Yami, the film stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

 

 

 

