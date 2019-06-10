close

article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana drops another thrilling poster of Article 15 — Check out

The thrilling look and serious background of the poster gives a hint about the investigative drama that is set to arrive in theatres on June 28, 2019. 

New Delhi: After intriguing the viewers with the teaser and the trailer of 'Article 15', actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday shared a new poster of his upcoming film.

Ayushmann, who plays a cop in the film, took to his Twitter handle to drop a poster of the film, writing, ''Insaaf Ki Bheekh Mat Maango, Bahut Maang Chuke.. #AbFarqLaayenge #Article15 on 28 June''.

The thrilling look and serious background of the poster gives a hint about the investigative drama that is set to arrive in theatres on June 28, 2019. The poster asks the people not to beg for justice but to take up action. 

Take a look at the latest poster of the film: 

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution -- about the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth -- and how its value has been forgotten.

It throws light on how certain castes in the country continue to deal with discrimination, despite that the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits it by the state against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. 

From the looks of it, the movie seems to focus on the 2014 Badaun rape case in which two bodies of sisters, who were gang-raped, were found to be hanging from a tree. The incident had shocked the entire nation and was also widely reported internationally. 

The trailer of the film, released last week, which has so far been viewed over 1.47 crore times, will make you sit up and think about discrimination in society. 

Based on 'shocking true events', 'Article 15' also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

