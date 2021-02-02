हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana shares stunning first look for upcoming film ‘Anek’, see pic

The photos were shot in the lush green forests of North-East India. In the picture, we see Ayushmann looking dapper in his new look while posing with a clapper board and Anubhav Sinha standing beside him. Apart from 'Anek', the actor is also working on another movie - 'Doctor G'.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares stunning first look for upcoming film ‘Anek’, see pic
Credit: Instagram/ @ayushmannk

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana dropped pictures of his new look for his upcoming film ‘Anek’ directed by Anubhav Sinha. The actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of his character’s first look in the spy-thriller movie.

Thrilled to have this opportunity, he wrote in the caption, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar” 

The photos were shot in the lush green forests of North-East India. In the first picture, we see Ayushmann looking dapper in his new look while posing with a clapper board and Anubhav Sinha standing beside him.

The second picture is a close-up of Khurrana’s intense look in which he appears to be sitting in a red jeep. In the comments, fellow actors including Tiger Shroff, Esha Gupta and Dia Mirza extended their support and congratulated him. 

Here are the pictures:

 

The last time Sinha and Khurrana worked together on Article 15, they created magic on screen and fans are eager to see what the dynamic duo will whip up this time! Currently, it is known that the movie is a spy thriller and Khurrana is playing the role of Joshua in the film.

Apart from Anek, the actor is also working on another movie- 'Doctor G', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh in which he will be playing Dr Uday Gupta, a medical student.

 

