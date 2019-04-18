close

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Andhadhun' remains unstoppable at China Box Office

It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

New Delhi: B-Town actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on an all-time professional high. The year 2018 saw two of his releases—Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun creating a storm amongst viewers. 'Andhadhun' has been helmed by maverick director Sriram Raghavan and the movie has been well-received.

'Andhadhun' hit the screens in China a few days back and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore at the Box Office. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans.

He wrote: “#AndhaDhun continues its Blockbuster run in #China... Excellent trending on weekdays... Will comfortably cross $ 40 mn in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Mon $ 1.47 mn, Tue $ 1.38 mn, Wed $ 1.28 mn. Total: $ 34.20 mn [₹ 237.42 cr].”

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018. Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The film has maintained its victory march in China and looks like it is going to continue it for a while.

 

 

