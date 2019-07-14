close

article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' inches towards Rs 60 crore—Check out collections

Article 15 stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. It hit the theatres on June 28.

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' ticked all the checkboxes and has been lauded for its powerful content. The film is set in a small village in Uttar Pradesh and is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, race, sex, religion or place of birth.

The latest collections of the film are now out and it is inching closer to the Rs 60 Crore mark at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Article15 jumps again... Inches closer to ₹ 60 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 55.83 cr. India biz.”

Ayushmann plays an IAS officer named Ayan in the film and impressed the audience with his performance.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Article 15' hit the silver screens on June 28.

Tags:
article 15Ayushmann KhurranaIsha Talwar
