Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's 'bald and beautiful' tale Bala has picked up the pace the Box Office. As per the latest collections report, the film is inching closer towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Bala jumps on [second] Sat... Multiplexes - its core audience - driving its biz... Should have another strong day today [Sun]... Will cruise past ₹ 90 cr mark, inching closer to ₹ cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr. Total: ₹ 82.73 cr. #India biz."

Revolving around the struggles of a man facing premature balding, Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Apart from Bhumi, Ayushmanna and Yami, the film stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.