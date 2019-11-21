close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' nears Rs 100 cr at the Box office

'Bala' features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer &#039;Bala&#039; nears Rs 100 cr at the Box office

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurran's latest release 'Bala' has earned rave reviews from the critics and hit a right chord with the fans. Once again the actor has proved his worth at the Box Office. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 97 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The film has been directed by 'Stree' fame Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

 

Tags:
Balabala box office collectionsbala collectionsAyushmann Khurrana
Next
Story

Brahmastra: Akkineni Nagarjuna to play this role in Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Must Watch

PT30M19S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day