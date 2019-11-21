Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' nears Rs 100 cr at the Box office

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurran's latest release 'Bala' has earned rave reviews from the critics and hit a right chord with the fans. Once again the actor has proved his worth at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 97 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The film has been directed by 'Stree' fame Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.