Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl refuses to slow down at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl continues to weave magic at the Box Office. The film has completed three successful weeks at the theatre and it continues to remain moviegoer's first choice.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#DreamGirl jumps on [third] Sat... Biz [almost] doubles... Absence of major release [till 2 Oct] will prove advantageous... Will cross ₹ 125 cr today [Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 120.50 cr. #India biz."

Ayushmann, who is known to play unconventional roles in his movies, treated his fans with yet another quirky character in Dream Girl.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also starred Nushrat Bharucha, Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilm