dream girl

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' week 3 Box Office collections

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer &#039;Dream Girl&#039; week 3 Box Office collections
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest blockbuster outing 'Dream Girl' co-starring Nushrat Bharucha has earned rave reviews at the Box Office and is minting huge moolah as well. The film by writer turned director Raaj Shaandilyaa is doing great business at the ticket counters.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2 cr. Total: ₹ 129 cr. #India biz.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

The film released on September 13, 2019.

 

 

