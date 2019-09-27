Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' wins hearts at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the moment. With 'Dream Girl' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office, Ayushmann has once again proved to be a bankable star at the ticket counters.

#DreamGirl continues to win hearts, woo BO... Trends better than #BadhaaiHo - #AyushmannKhurrana's biggest hit - in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 110.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr

Total: ₹ 110.80 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 11#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

The film released on September 13, 2019.