Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' wins hearts at Box Office

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the moment. With 'Dream Girl' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office, Ayushmann has once again proved to be a bankable star at the ticket counters.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl continues to win hearts, woo BO... Trends better than #BadhaaiHo - #AyushmannKhurrana's biggest hit - in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 110.80 cr. #India biz.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

The film released on September 13, 2019.

 

 

