Ayushmann Khurrana teases fans with ‘Doctor G’ new poster, the film is all set to release on THIS date!

New Delhi: The highly anticipated medical campus comedy-drama, ‘Doctor G’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the main lead is all set to release on October 14 this year. The film looks like a dose of fun and laughter from its poster.

The wait around the film has created a lot of curiosity since the day the first look was announced. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, ‘Doctor G’ features Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a medical student. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again taken on another issue with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations around taboo topics.

Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor shared the first poster that gives us a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey to becoming a gynaecologist. Considering that 2022 has seen very few comedy films, this one promises to be a treat for comedy lovers!

‘Doctor G’ cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann’s mother in prominent roles. Taking to social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster of Doctor G and wrote “ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. #DoctorGInCinemas”

Doctor G poster shared by Ayushmann Khurrana

Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate of films also include ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

While Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in 'Anek', Shefali Shah last appeared in 'Delhi Crime' season 2. Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputli'.