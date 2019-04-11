Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' continues stronghold at China Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ayushmann Khurrana has all the reasons to be happy and feel on cloud nine. His film 'Andhadhun' is getting rave reviews in China where it released last week. The movie has been helmed by maverick filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #AndhaDhun has connected with the local audiences in #China... Continues to sparkle at the BO... Note this: Wed biz higher than Mon and Tue biz... Solid trending... Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.42 mn, Wed $ 1.49 mn. Total: $ 18.19 mn [₹ 125.39 cr].

'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.

The film has raced past Hollywood blockbuster 'Shazam' starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel amongst others.