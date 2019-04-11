close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' continues stronghold at China Box Office

'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Andhadhun&#039; continues stronghold at China Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ayushmann Khurrana has all the reasons to be happy and feel on cloud nine. His film 'Andhadhun' is getting rave reviews in China where it released last week. The movie has been helmed by maverick filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #AndhaDhun has connected with the local audiences in #China... Continues to sparkle at the BO... Note this: Wed biz higher than Mon and Tue biz... Solid trending... Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.42 mn, Wed $ 1.49 mn. Total: $ 18.19 mn [₹ 125.39 cr].

'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.

The film has raced past Hollywood blockbuster 'Shazam' starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel amongst others.

 

Tags:
Andhadhunandhadhun china box office collectionsandhadhun collectionsSriram RaghavanAyushmann KhurranaTabuRadhika Apte
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi to share screen in mystery thriller

Must Watch

PT16M56S

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Smriti Irani performs 'pooja' ahead of filing her nomination from Amethi