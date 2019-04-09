Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at China Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Ayushmann Khurrana delivered a massive hit with 'Andhadun'. The film earned rave reviews and the team was showered with praises and accolades for the performance. Maverick director Sriram Raghavan helmed the dark comedy.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#AndhaDhun stays super-strong on the crucial Mon, after an *extended* weekend in #China [opened on Wed]... Crosses $ 15 mn [ cr]... Also crosses India *lifetime biz* [Gross BOC] in *6 days*... Mon $ 1.45 mn. Total: $ 15.25 mn [₹ 106.09 cr].”

The movie not only created a storm in India but internationally as well. It opened in China a few days back and people there have given it a big thumbs up. It has entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club in flat 6 days.

'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.