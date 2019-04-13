close

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun crosses Rs 150 crore at China Box Office

Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles, Andhadhun happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s Andhadhun crosses Rs 150 crore at China Box Office

New Delhi: Powerhouse of talent Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhandhun is on a record-breaking spree at the China Box Office. The film was lauded because of its out of the box storyline and amazing star cast. After ruling the Indian Box Office, Andhadhun has earned over Rs 150 crore.

Film critic and noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections: He wrote, "#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 150 cr in #China... Starts Week 2 on an enthusiastic note... Will comfortably swim past $ 25 mn in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri $ 2.01 mn. Total: $ 21.76 mn [₹ 150.51 cr]."

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.

The film has raced past Hollywood blockbuster 'Shazam' starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel amongst others.

  

