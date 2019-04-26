Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' stays strong at China Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is having the time of his life. The actor's last release 'Andhadhun' not only received a warm response from the audiences back home but has also set the China Box Office on fire.

The movie remains unstoppable at the ticket counters. The film is helmed by maverick director Sriram Raghavan.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans.

He wrote: “#AndhaDhun crosses $ 45 million in #China... Journey to $ 50 million is out of reach, since #AvengersEndgame has wrecked havoc in #China... Hence, [third] Wed and Thu biz has reduced drastically... Total till 25 April 2019: $ 45.59 million [₹ 318.85 cr].”

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018. Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

With 'Avengers: Endgame' releasing, 'Andhadhun' collections will definitely be hit in China.