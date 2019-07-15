Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' inches closer to Rs 60 cr

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' has hit the right chord with the audiences. He got rave reviews for his performance and the ticket counters can't stop buzzing.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Article15 inches closer to ₹ 60 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 57.98 cr. India biz.

#Article15 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 34.21 cr

Week 2: ₹ 18.22 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 5.55 cr

Total: ₹ 57.98 cr

India biz.

Kabir Singh is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he has essayed a police officer on-screen.

The film faced tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at the ticket counters but still managed to gather a decent viewership.