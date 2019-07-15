close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' inches closer to Rs 60 cr

The film faced tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at the ticket counters but still managed to gather a decent viewership.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Article 15&#039; inches closer to Rs 60 cr
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' has hit the right chord with the audiences. He got rave reviews for his performance and the ticket counters can't stop buzzing.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Article15 inches closer to ₹ 60 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 57.98 cr. India biz.

#Article15 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 34.21 cr

Week 2: ₹ 18.22 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 5.55 cr

Total: ₹ 57.98 cr

India biz.

Kabir Singh is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he has essayed a police officer on-screen.

The film faced tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at the ticket counters but still managed to gather a decent viewership.

 

Tags:
Ayushmann Khurranaarticle 15article 15 box office collectionsarticle 15 collections
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' touches 50 crore mark at Box Office — Check out film's latest collections

Must Watch

PT10M10S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 15th, 2019