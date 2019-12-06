हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' a solid hit at Box Office

'Bala' features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Bala&#039; a solid hit at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the success of his latest hit 'Bala'. The film has earned rave reviews of the critics and at the same time impressed the viewers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala continues to trend well... Should fold up at ₹ 120 cr [+/-]... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 45 lakhs, Tue 43 lakhs, Wed 42.10 lakhs, Thu 39.40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 115.28 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

