Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' Day 3 Box Office collections: Check report

Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Bala' has added another feather in his coveted cap of blockbusters. The movie is receiving all the love and appreciation from the viewers across the nation. Also, the critics have hailed the performances.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz.”

'Bala' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

 

 

 

