Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' is unstoppable at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Amar Kaushik directorial 'Bala' is on a winning spree at the box office. A day ago, the film entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and now, it has witnessed a rise in collections.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, 'Bala' is an out-and-out comic entertainer with an underlying message that is hard to miss. The film is based on the life of a man named Bala who suffers from premature balding and is seeking a solution for his problem.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Bala jumps yet again, on [third] Sat... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 102.65 cr. #India biz.”

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Despite new box office releases, 'Bala' remains unfazed and witnesses growth.

Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to the entire team of the film.