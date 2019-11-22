Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' set to enter Rs 100 cr club

New Delhi: There's certainly no stopping for actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is choosing his scripts wisely. His latest release 'Bala' is yet another example of how his decisions are proving to be bang on!

Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy drama is about to enter the much coveted Rs 100 crore club. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala shows strong trending in Week 2... Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 98.80 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The film has been directed by 'Stree' fame Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.