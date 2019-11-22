close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' set to enter Rs 100 cr club

'Bala' features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. 

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Bala&#039; set to enter Rs 100 cr club
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: There's certainly no stopping for actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is choosing his scripts wisely. His latest release 'Bala' is yet another example of how his decisions are proving to be bang on!

Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy drama is about to enter the much coveted Rs 100 crore club. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala shows strong trending in Week 2... Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 98.80 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The film has been directed by 'Stree' fame Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Balabala box office collectionsbala collectionsAyushmann Khurrana
Next
Story

Harrison Ford is up for new adventure in 'The Call Of The Wild'

Must Watch

PT18M36S

Watch top 50 news stories of the day