Ayushmann Khurrana's campus drama 'Doctor G' shows massive growth of 50 per cent at Box Office

'Doctor G' is a medical campus comedy film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It is her first directorial venture. Released in cinemas on October 14, the film follows the struggle of a male gynaecologist in a room full of women. 

Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah's latest release 'Doctor G', also starring Rakul Preet Singh, showed massive growth on its second day in theatres and collected around Rs 5.25 crore nett on Saturday (October 15). With this, the film total collection stands at 9.12 crore, which is considered as a strong number for post-pandemic releases.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film grew by 45-50 per cent with collections of Rs. 5-5.25 crore nett on Saturday. The report states that it continues to perform best in Delhi-NCR and East Punjab but had less growth in the likes of Gujarat.

As per trade pundit Taran Adarash, the Ayushmann Khuarran-Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet-starrer campus comedy minted Rs 3.87 crore at the Box Office on its opening day. This is considered as a fair start for the film, considering the dismal run of other big films on the ticket window. The film had a box-office clash with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's espionage drama, 'Code Name Tiranga', which failed to make an impression.

In 'Doctor G', Ayushmann plays the role of a gynaecologist while Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh star as his fellow doctors. The film has fared better than his last release 'Anek'. On the other hand, his 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' had collected Rs 3.75 crore on the ticket window.

'Doctor G' is a medical campus comedy film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It is her first directorial venture. The film, which was released in cinemas on October 14, follows the struggle of a male gynaecologist in a room full of women. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. 

