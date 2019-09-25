close

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Dream Girl&#039; crosses Rs 100 cr mark at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' has left the audience and critics in awe of him as a performer. Like his previous outings, this one too has impressed one and sundry.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl shows no signs of slowing down... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 104.70 cr. #India biz.

The film has smoothly crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the Box Office.

'Dream Girl' released on September 13, 2019.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner and it has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

 

