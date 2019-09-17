Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' scores big internationally—Check overseas collection

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is not only running to packed houses back home but has also managed to open well internationally. As per latest figures, the opening weekend figures are decent and are expected to stay steady.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#DreamGirl scores well in its opening weekend #Overseas... Total after Weekend 1: $ 1.7 million [₹ 12.21 cr]... Key markets...

#USA + #Canada: $ 675k

#UAE + #GCC: $ 445k

#UK: $ 157k

#Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 66k

Dream Girl is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

The film released on September 13, 2019.

Once again, Ayushmann's brilliant acting chops have left the audiences in awe of the actor.