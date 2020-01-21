Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' stars add hilarious twist to social media handles

New Delhi: The lead actors from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` have changed their social media handle names to reflect quirky names that spin-off on the upcoming romantic-comedy. Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo have changed their names adding a twist on their Twitter handles.

After entertaining the audience with the rib-tickling trailer, the lead characters from the movie have added a hilarious twist to their Twitter handles, Ayushmann changed this name to Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana, Neena Gupta to Neena `Zyada` Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Gajraj `Zyada` Rao and Maanvi to Maanvi `Zyada` Rao.

`Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` is the second instalment of Ayushmann`s 2017 film `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan` where he shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar.

The film which is a light-hearted comedy can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.