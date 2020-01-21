हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' stars add hilarious twist to social media handles

After entertaining the audience with the rib-tickling trailer, the lead characters from the movie have added a hilarious twist to their Twitter handles, Ayushmann changed this name to Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana, Neena Gupta to Neena `Zyada` Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Gajraj `Zyada` Rao and Maanvi to Maanvi `Zyada` Rao.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan&#039; stars add hilarious twist to social media handles
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ayushmannk

New Delhi: The lead actors from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` have changed their social media handle names to reflect quirky names that spin-off on the upcoming romantic-comedy. Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo have changed their names adding a twist on their Twitter handles.

After entertaining the audience with the rib-tickling trailer, the lead characters from the movie have added a hilarious twist to their Twitter handles, Ayushmann changed this name to Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana, Neena Gupta to Neena `Zyada` Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Gajraj `Zyada` Rao and Maanvi to Maanvi `Zyada` Rao.

`Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` is the second instalment of Ayushmann`s 2017 film `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan` where he shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar.

The film which is a light-hearted comedy can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

Tags:
Shubh Mangal Zyada SaavdhanAyushmann KhurranaShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan: My roles in 'Love Aaj Kal' are distinctly different

Must Watch

PT3M25S

International racket disclosed in railway e-ticketing; Racket ties with Pakistan, Dubai and Bangladesh