Actor Babil Khan is set to grace the big screen once again with Amit Golani's much-anticipated film, 'Log Out.' The film will have its world premiere at the prestigious Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina. Known for his remarkable ability to delve into nuanced and compelling characters, Babil is ready to captivate audiences with this socially relevant and thought-provoking drama.

In 'Log Out,' Babil Khan steps into the shoes of a modern-day influencer caught in the whirlwind of digital fame. The story unravels as his character, thriving in the virtual spotlight, begins to confront the darker, more isolating facets of online stardom. With its fresh and relatable narrative, the film holds a mirror to the digitally dominated lives of today’s generation, offering a deep reflection on the consequences of virtual fame.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the project, Babil said: “I’m thrilled to see people finally witness Log Out. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this project, and I can't wait for the world to see it. I’m incredibly grateful that the film will premiere at such a prestigious festival. Working with Amit Golani Sir has been an incredible experience. His vision and direction pushed me to explore new depths in my performance, and I’m proud of what we’ve created together.”

Babil Khan continues to cement his reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most promising talents. Following his stellar performances in 'Qala,' 'Friday Night Plan,' and 'The Railway Men,' 'Log Out' reflects his commitment to selecting challenging roles that resonate deeply with audiences. His ability to bring authenticity and emotional complexity to every role makes him a standout in the industry.

Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, 'Log Out' is produced by Ajit Andhare under V18 Studios and Poshampa Pictures, with Sameer Saxena serving as the Creative Producer. The film’s unique storyline and powerful performances are set to leave an indelible mark, making its premiere at Mar del Plata a significant milestone for the team.

With its global debut at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, 'Log Out' promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience that challenges perceptions of digital fame and its impact on personal identity.