Baby John Actor Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Viral Kiss With Kiara Advani: It Was Planned

Actor Varun Dhawan has addressed the controversy surrounding his playful interactions with female co-stars, including a viral moment with Kiara Advani. The actor clarified that the incident was pre-planned and done in a lighthearted spirit.

Varun Dhawan recently found himself under scrutiny after two separate incidents caught public attention. One involved a video of him kissing co-star Kiara Advani on the cheek during a photoshoot, while another saw him touching Alia Bhatt's belly during a live event. These moments sparked criticism, with some accusing him of crossing professional boundaries.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Varun addressed the accusations. When asked about his playful nature with female co-stars, he said, “If it’s done in a positive, happy environment, whether with a man or a woman, I enjoy it. I have fun with my male co-stars too, but no one talks about that.”

When specifically questioned about the Kiara Advani incident, Varun explained, “I’m glad you asked me this. It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that.” He further clarified that Kiara’s seemingly surprised reaction was part of her acting, adding, “She’s a good actress. It was completely planned. I’ll admit when things weren’t planned.”

Varun also recalled a light-hearted moment from the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, where he jokingly attempted to push Kiara into a pool. Kiara’s response, “Stop it, ya,” was caught on camera, further fueling the perception of his playful antics. Addressing this, Varun said, “I did that on purpose. It was all in good fun, not planned. That’s just my nature, I guess.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan’s latest film, Baby John, hit theatres on December 25. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the action thriller also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.