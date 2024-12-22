Baby John: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, And Atlee Set Global Village Dubai On Fire - WATCH

New Delhi: As Varun Dhawan’s Baby John gears up for its Christmas release, the team is touring to offer fans a sneak peek into this mass commercial entertainer.

Dubai's Global Village transformed into a spectacular carnival as a massive crowd gathered for the pre-release celebration of Baby John. Videos from the event have since went viral on social media.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of Dubai’s Global Village, where the crowd was seen cheering enthusiastically for the team.

Have A Look At The Post:

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh set the stage on fire with their performance of Nain Matakka. The viral video has fans buzzing with excitement.

The makers recently treated the audience to a high-octane action trailer, emotional moments, and catchy tracks like Pikley Pom and Nain Matakka, all of which are set to make Baby John a blockbuster.

Varun Dhawan's collaboration with Atlee has generated immense anticipation among fans as they eagerly await the film's release.

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, child artist Zara Zyanna and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Superstar Salman Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance in the film, Khan's role is unique and promises a lasting impression.

Presented by Jio Studios, Presented by Atlee, Produced by A for Apple and Cine1 Studios Baby John releases on 25th December 2024.