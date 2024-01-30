New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, continues to dominate the action genre. Each film adds a new dimension to his legacy, from heist dramas to espionage thrillers and now the highly anticipated "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan". The action-packed journey continues, with audiences eagerly awaiting more high-octane moments from the powerhouse performer.

Baby (2015)

In "Baby," witness Akshay Kumar leading a special task force in a relentless pursuit of justice, showcasing his prowess in executing high-stakes action with finesse.

Sooryavanshi

Experience the latest action-packed addition with "Sooryavanshi," part of Rohit Shetty's cop verse. Akshay Kumar takes charge in this blockbuster, delivering riveting action sequences that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Naam Shabana

"Naam Shabana," featuring Akshay Kumar in a brief yet impactful cameo in this espionage thriller. See his versatility and lasting impact, even in supporting roles.

Special 26 (2013)

In "Special 26," Akshay Kumar showcases his brilliance as a con artist leading high-stake heists, blending suspense and charisma effortlessly.