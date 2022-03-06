Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar teases fans with his upcoming heartbreak anthem 'Saare Bolo Bewafa'!

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey has already been garnering a lot of appreciation post the trailer launch, now the makers have released the teaser of its next song Saare Bolo Bewafa. The catchy lyrics of the song is already making the headlines and so get ready to witness the catchy number which will be releasing on Monday (March 07).

Taking to their social media handles, the production house shared a small glimpse of the song.

In the caption, they wrote, "Jab pyaar ne ki Bewafai, toh dosto ne asli dosti nibhayi

Taiyaar ho jayiye doston ke saath sunne ke liye Bhaukaal Entertainment wala gaana.

#SaareBoloBewafa, song out tomorrow!

Holi Pe Goli

#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey directed by @farhadsamji

@akshaykumar @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi #AbhimanyuSingh @khan_aroosa6 @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @ganeshacharyaa @bpraak @jaani777

The song teaser shows Akshay in a dancing his heart out in the avatar of a gangster. The up-beat tempo of the song sets the perfect mood for Akshay's entry, which will be out tomorrow.

By releasing the super-thrilling trailer and upbeat songs of the film, Director Farhad Samji already has the audience on the edge with the gripping storyline.

The film also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!