हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bachchhan Paandey trailer

Bachchhan Paandey trailer: Akshay Kumar's desi godfather avatar crosses 47 mn views on YouTube - Watch

Bachchhan Paandey trailer: Akshay Kumar's dreaded Godfather avatar in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s comedy-drama receives a thunderous response!

Bachchhan Paandey trailer: Akshay Kumar&#039;s desi godfather avatar crosses 47 mn views on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: On filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday, the trailer of his upcoming production - the highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ was released and it took the internet by storm.

The trailer headlined by Akshay Kumar in and as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez opened to nothing short of a thunderous response.

Such was the reception the action-comedy received that the trailer crossed over 45 million views in less than 24 hours and trended on Twitter and YouTube on the numero uno spot for 2 days.

A high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime, the 'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer with its experimental background score, top-notch action choreography, Akshay Kumar’s signature flair for comedy and outstanding performances by the ensemble cast, gave audiences much to look forward to.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the entertainer takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bachchhan Paandey trailerBachchhan PaandeyAkshay KumarJacqueline FernandezKriti SanonSajid Nadiadwala
Next
Story

Red Chillies Entertainment wraps up shoot for Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhakshak

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Executive order to stop Russia