topStoriesenglish2565792
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Bajrang Dal Activists Disrupt Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Screening in Faridabad, 9 Held

Members of Bajrang Dal assembled and created a ruckus outside a mall in Faridabad where Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' was being screened.

 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 07:46 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Bajrang Dal Activists Disrupt Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Screening in Faridabad, 9 Held

FARIDABAD: Nine Bajrang Dal activists were detained on Wednesday (Jan 25) for allegedly barging into a theatre and disrupting the screening of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' movie, police said. The protesters also tore the movie posters and smashed glass panes of the theatre, they said.

According to police, the incident was reported around 3.30 pm after members of Bajrang Dal gathered in Faridabad Sector 35 and marched towards Crown Interiorz mall, where the film was being screened.

They then entered the cinema hall and raised slogans for boycotting the film. Several movie-goers left the theatre, and police reached the spot.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | 74th Republic Day 2023 India: Over 60,000 Expected to Witness Grand R-Day Parade on Kartavya Path

 

 A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, including trespassing, following a complaint by Innox Cinema manager.

"Nine people have been detained while CCTV footage is being scanned and the other accused will be nabbed soon," police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Live Tv

Pathaanpathaan boycottPathaan reviewsShah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023