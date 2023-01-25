74th Republic Day 2023 India Parade Speech Live Wishes Messages Images Quotes Theme Beating Retreat Ceremony Chief Guest List PM Modi Arvind Kejriwal India Gate Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

NEW DELHI: India is all set to celebrate the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. As per tradition, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on the Kartavaya Path, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-Gun Salute. The Republic Day Parade will commence with the President taking the salute. The Parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, will be the Guest of Honour for the 74th Republic Day celebrations. A 120-member Egyptian contingent will accompany him on the R-Day Parade. The official celebrations will begin at 07:30 AM with the unfurling of the flag followed by the national anthem. The parade will start around 10 AM. It will be live-streamed on state-run channels like Doordarshan and Sansad TV. Active radio listeners can hear it live on AIR.

The parade will commence from Vijay Chowk and culminate at the Historic Red Fort covering the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the roundabout having the statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bode, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subash Marg.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh, 8 JAK LI (Retd); Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers (Retd) & Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles and Ashok Chakra winners Major General CA Pithawalla (Retd); Colonel D Sreeram Kumar and Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (Retd) will follow the Deputy Parade Commander on Jeeps.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will be unique since all the equipment including ammunition to be displayed on the Kartavya path will showcase India's indigenisation power. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

Another important highlight of this year's Republic Day is a team of "Daredevils" Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer who will participate in the parade. For the first time, women will form part of BSF Camel Contingent.

The aerial show will include nine Rafale aircraft and the Navy's IL-38, which will be showcased for the first and perhaps for the last time. Navy's IL-38 has served the Indian Navy for around 42 years and is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Besides the IL-38 aircraft, the formations like 'Bheem' and 'Vajrang' will be showcased over the Kartavya Path for the first time.

A military contingent of the Egyptian Army will also march in India's Republic Day parade on January 26. The Egyptian military contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade. There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, Pipes and Drums Bands. Besides, 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, -- depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress and strong internal and external security will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade.