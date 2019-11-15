Bala Box Office collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer stays strong

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Bala'. The film is steady at the Box Office and the figures are only rising big time.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala is fantastic... Plexes were super-strong... Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]... Should score at multiplexes in Week 2... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz.

The film has been directed by 'Stree' fame Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.