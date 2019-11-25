हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bala

Bala Box Office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's bald act rakes in huge moolah

'Bala' features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Bala Box Office report: Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s bald act rakes in huge moolah
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a midas touch these days. The talented star's latest release 'Bala' is raking in huge moolah at the Box Office. The film has been directed by 'Stree' fame Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala - playing at limited screens/shows - gathers momentum again, on [third] Sun... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 105.87 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

 

 

Bala, bala box office collections, bala collections, Ayushmann Khurrana
