Bandish Bandits Season Two: ‘Nirmohiya’ Song Released, Fans Say It ‘Hits The Perfect Note’

Prime Video and T-Series Music have released the enchanting track ‘Nirmohiya’ from the much-anticipated second season of the Hindi original series, ‘Bandish Bandits.’ Composed by Prithvi Gandharv with lyrics by Mandy Gill, and sung by Prithvi Gandharv and Suvarna Tiwari, this soul-stirring song seamlessly blends traditional Indian classical music with modern sounds, promising to captivate listeners worldwide.

Nirmohiya delves into themes of self-realization, spiritual yearning, and passionate love. The track’s emotive lyrics explore a quest for truth and inner peace, while the melody intricately weaves classical Indian instruments with contemporary elements. The exceptional vocals of Prithvi Gandharv and Suvarna Tiwari lend profound depth and emotional intensity to the composition, making it a standout example of the series’ innovative approach to music.

Have a look at the video here:

Prithvi Gandharv, one of the vocalists in the series who is also the composer of the song, reflects, "My compositions are mostly like a blessing, they come to me and the word “Nirmohiya” came with it like an aamad. When we started the work for Bandish Bandits Season two and I heard the final lyrics of ‘Nirmohiya,’ I immediately knew this song would be special. It touches hearts on a bigger spectrum that are both universal and deeply personal. The process of bringing it to life was absolutely incredible for me.”

Suvarna Tiwari, who also lends her voice to the track, adds, "What sets this song apart is how it marries the classical with the contemporary elements. It’s timeless, yet undeniably fresh and relevant. I’m so proud to be a part of this project that brings classical music into the modern spotlight."

With classical bols, thekas, and tihai skillfully integrated, ‘Nirmohiya’ creates a harmonious balance that highlights the essence of Indian classical music while giving it a fresh, modern edge.

Produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited, ‘Bandish Bandits’ Season Two has been created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, with Anand Tiwari also directing. The show brings back its stellar ensemble cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Joining them are talented newcomers Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar, who promise to add fresh dimensions to the narrative.

Season Two of ‘Bandish Bandits’ will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on December 13, 2024, available to audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.