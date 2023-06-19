Bawaal First Look Out, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film To Release On OTT In July

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming romantic-drama 'Bawaal' is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The film was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. However, it looks like the film will skip the theatre route and will premiere directly on OTT. The romantic-drama went on floors in Lucknow in April 2022. The team later travelled to Warsaw, Poland, Amsterdam, the Netherlands for the film shoot.

Prime Video on Monday announced that it will globally premiere the highly anticipated film 'Bawaal', a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner and much-acclaimed director Nitesh. With 'Bawaal', Varun and Janhvi teamed up for the first time for the big screen. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.

"Prime Video is absolutely delighted with the opportunity to take one of the country’s most renowned directors, Nitesh Tiwari's labor of love Bawaal to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories with a worldwide launch," said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India.

"Bawaal is the first film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to premiere directly on Prime Video globally, and we thank Sajid for trusting us with this very special film. 'Bawaal' is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Jahnvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world. We cannot wait for Prime Video audiences to enjoy this beautiful film."

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone, Duo Burn Dance Floor At Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "'Bawaal' is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of 'Bawaal', and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere and I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach."

Director Nitesh Tiwari added, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, 'Bawaal' has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions."