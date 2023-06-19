Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone, Duo Burn Dance Floor At Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception

New Delhi: B-Town power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been staying away from the limelight for a while now, dished out major couple at the wedding reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya. Deepika and Ranveer looked they stylish best as they attended the event on Sunday night. The duo grabbed all the attention as they entered the venue walking hand-in-hand. They also stole all the attention at the dance floor.

Several photos and videos from the wedding reception of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya surfaced on the internet where the stylish couple were seen marking their attendance. From them shaking legs on the dance floor to enjoying a live performance, the 'DeepVeer' was seen enjoying the evening throughout. In one such video, Ranveer is seen planting a kiss on Deepika's cheek while she was seen grooving to beats along with other guests. Take a look at the videos below:

The star-studded wedding reception hosted by Deols for the newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya at Mumbai's Ta Lands End saw celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Kapil Sharma and others.

Ranveer Singh had earlier attended Karan and Drisha's Sangeet ceremony without Deepika. In a video that was shared on social media, Ranveer was seen hugging and lifting Karan on the stage.

Speaking about Karan and Drisha, the two were in a relationship for several years before they decided to tie the knot. Drisha is a fashion designer and granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.