Bharat

Bharat: Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer to release in multiple languages?

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, 'Bharat' will be releasing in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and is keenly awaited upon by all the 'Bhai' fans. Slated to release on June 5, on the occasion of Eid, 'Bharat' has been making headlines for quite some time. Be it the star cast posting pictures from sets or scoops coming up about the film, moviegoers want to know every detail before the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial hits the screens.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, 'Bharat' will be releasing in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. A source told Mumbai Mirror that makers are looking for dubbing artists in different languages for lending their voices to different characters.

The report also reveals that the idea behind releasing the film in multiple languages is to make it Salman's biggest international and Indian release to cater to his fans across the country.

'Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Aasif Shaikh to name a few.

Excited for 'Bharat'? We are as well!

